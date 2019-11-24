Play

Norman will be active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The team announced prior to inactives releasing that Norman was expected to be a healthy scratch after he was benched in Week 11, but contradicted that report. The team will instead scratch Aaron Colvin for the game. It's unclear what role Norman will have with the defense, but Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau are expected to draw the starts at cornerback.

