Norman (ribs) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

With the aid of a Week 5 bye, Norman will miss just two games as the result of broken rib, which may be a hindrance in his return. As evidence, he told Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site Friday that he still "feels a little sore." No matter his health, Norman will do his best to shut down Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and the Cowboys passing attack.

