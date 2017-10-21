Redskins' Josh Norman: Ruled out for Monday Night
Norman (rib) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Norman was limited all week, and the inactive designation doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the Redskins initially gave him a four-week timetable just two weeks ago. Look for Norman to continue targeting a return around Week 9.
