Norman (thigh/hand) did not participate at Wednesday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Norman has now been listed on the injury report with foot, hand, knee and thigh issues this season, but he has yet to miss any games. The veteran cornerback has played every defensive snap in five of six games and should be good for Week 7 assuming he can practice in any capacity sometime this week.

