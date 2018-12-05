Norman had two solo tackles and an interception in Monday's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.

Norman came up huge in the second quarter for the Redskins with an interception as the Eagles were threatening on the five-yard line, but were unable to take advantage despite a 40-yard return. The veteran cornerback has 49 total tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles so far in 2018.

