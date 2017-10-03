Redskins' Josh Norman: Week-to-week with rib fracture
Norman (ribs) is considered week-to-week, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
ESPN's Lisa Salters reported Monday night that Norman was set to miss multiple weeks, but it looks like the Redskins will approach the cornerback's timetable on a more immediate basis. Luckily for Washington, they have a bye this week before taking on San Fransisco on Oct. 15, so Norman will have an extra week of rest before his status needs updating.
