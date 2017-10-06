Norman (ribs) will miss four weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Norman benefits from being on a bye this week, so his four-week timeline sets him up to return in Week 9 against the Seahawks, missing just three games. Although he suffered a fractured rib along with lung damage, Norman avoided a major injury that could've affected him long term. In his absence, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar will both see an increase in their snap counts.