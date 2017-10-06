Play

Norman (ribs) will miss four weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Norman benefits from being on a bye this week, so his four-week timeline sets him up to return in Week 9 against the Seahawks, missing just three games. Although he suffered a fractured rib along with lung damage, Norman avoided a major injury that could've affected him long term. In his absence, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar will both see an increase in their snap counts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories