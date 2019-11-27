Coach Bill Callahan said Norman will play Sunday against the Panthers but won't be a starter, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Norman recovered from a hamstring injury before this past Sunday's win over the Lions, but he was nearly a healthy scratch before the coaching staff had a last-second change of heart. Although active, Norman didn't play a defensive snap during the contest. The team looks ready to roll with the same plan, so Jimmy Moreland will likely start in Norman's place.