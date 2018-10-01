Redskins' Josh Norman: Works on side of practice
Norman (hamstring) worked out on the side of practice Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear what the specifics of Norman's injury are. He's had a bye week to recover and is still not at 100 percent. His participation in practice throughout the week will give a better indication of his status for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Saints.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Logs two tackles in tune-up•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: No interceptions in 2017•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Avoids injury tag•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Records season high in tackles•
-
Redskins' Josh Norman: Four tackles in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...