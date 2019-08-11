Redskins' Josh Woodrum: Tears pectoral muscle
Woodrum was diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Woodrum had to leave Thursday's preseason game against the Browns with what initially was deemed a shoulder injury, but an MRI showed otherwise. Coach Jay Gruden said the team would add another quarterback to the roster shortly.
