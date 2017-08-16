Play

Galette (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Galette's status for Saturday's preseason game remains up in the air. For the most part, Galette seems to be penciled into a roster spot but a lot can change based on preseason performances. Galette's progression seems to be trending upward which is a good sign to say the least.

