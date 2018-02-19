Galette said last week in a radio appearance with 106.7 The Fan Washington that he doesn't expect the Redskins to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year, Scott Allen of The Washington Post reports."I haven't spoken to [the Washington front office personally," Galette said. "But speaking to my agent, Drew Rosenhaus...he just basically said they're pretty much gonna let me test free agency, because I'm pretty sure that if it was the other way around, I think they would have offered me a deal and nothing has been offered. There's nothing else left for me to believe but they want me to test free agency."

Galette has spent each of the past three seasons with Washington, though he didn't make his team debut until 2017 after suffering season-ending Achilles' tears in back-to-back training camps. The 29-year-old was forced to settle for a part-time role upon returning to action for all 16 games last season, finishing with 20 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks. Though he has a pair of double-digit sack campaigns on his career ledger, Galette's injury history and advancing age may make it difficult for him to secure more than a one-year guaranteed commitment from a team in free agency this offseason.