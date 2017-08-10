Redskins' Junior Galette: No go for preseason opener
Galette (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, ESPN's John Keim reports.
The Redskins are hoping Galette's hamstring issue is a minor one, especially since they haven't gotten much of a return on the player who's missed most of the past two seasons due to a pair of Achilles injuries. His next chance to taste preseason action will come Aug. 19 against the Packers.
More News
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: No restrictions in training camp•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Inching toward comeback•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Limited during OTAs•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Facing legal troubles•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Striving for return by training camp•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Signs with Redskins•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 12-team standard draft LIVE
Follow along LIVE as our CBS Sports staff takes part in a 12-team standard mock draft.
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...