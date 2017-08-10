Play

Galette (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens, ESPN's John Keim reports.

The Redskins are hoping Galette's hamstring issue is a minor one, especially since they haven't gotten much of a return on the player who's missed most of the past two seasons due to a pair of Achilles injuries. His next chance to taste preseason action will come Aug. 19 against the Packers.

More News
