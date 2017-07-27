Redskins' Junior Galette: No restrictions in training camp
Galette (Achilles) will not be under any restrictions as training camp gets underway, JP Finlay of CSNMA reports.
Galette has missed the majority of the past two seasons with Achilles injuries, but finally appears to be healthy entering training camp. He projects to be the Redskins best pass rusher off the edge if his health is not an issue. The 29-year-old recorded 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in his last healthy season for the Saints in 2016.
More News
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Inching toward comeback•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Limited during OTAs•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Facing legal troubles•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Striving for return by training camp•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Signs with Redskins•
-
Redskins' Junior Galette: Plans to return in 2017•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...