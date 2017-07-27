Galette (Achilles) will not be under any restrictions as training camp gets underway, JP Finlay of CSNMA reports.

Galette has missed the majority of the past two seasons with Achilles injuries, but finally appears to be healthy entering training camp. He projects to be the Redskins best pass rusher off the edge if his health is not an issue. The 29-year-old recorded 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in his last healthy season for the Saints in 2016.