Galette (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Galette returned to practice Wednesday in a limited fashion after missing just over a week of time due to his hamstring injury. Though he's improving, Washington likely doesn't want to risk the health of the oft-injured backup in a preseason game.

