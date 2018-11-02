Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Carries questionable tag into weekend
Bibbs (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
After separating his left shoulder in the Week 8 win over the Giants, Bibbs surprisingly participated in all three of the Redskins' practices this week, though he was limited in all of them. That activity still might be enough for Bibbs to play hurt Sunday, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Redskins reinstated Byron Marshall (knee) from injured reserve to fortify their backfield depth. If Bibbs sits out this weekend or is limited significantly and if Marshall isn't activated, the Redskins would be without a quality pass-catching running back, as Adrian Peterson and Samaje Perine aren't ideally suited to help out in that capacity. The team's top receiving specialist out of the backfield, Chris Thompson (ribs), has already been ruled out for Week 9.
