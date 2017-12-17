Bibbs rushed twice for six yards and caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.

Just called up off the practice squad, Bibbs showed excellent receiving chops out of the backfield. The highlight of his day came on a 36-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Given how much success quarterback Kirk Cousins had throwing to receiving back Chris Thompson (knee) earlier this season, Bibbs should be on the fantasy radar for next week's home clash with the Broncos, especially in PPR leagues.