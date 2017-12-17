Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Catches 36-yard touchdown Sunday
Bibbs rushed twice for six yards and caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.
Just called up off the practice squad, Bibbs showed excellent receiving chops out of the backfield. The highlight of his day came on a 36-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Given how much success quarterback Kirk Cousins had throwing to receiving back Chris Thompson (knee) earlier this season, Bibbs should be on the fantasy radar for next week's home clash with the Broncos, especially in PPR leagues.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.