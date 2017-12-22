Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Could fill in as starter
Bibbs may replace an injured Samaje Perine (groin) as the Redskins' starting running back for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
Perine and LeShun Daniels (hand) both succumbed to injuries during Thursday's practice, with the latter quickly ruled out for the season. Perine was held out of Friday's practice and listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he did say he'll be fine to play. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden didn't sound convinced, saying a decision won't be made until the weekend while also adding that Perine might be limited even if he plays. Bibbs likely would be in line for a heavy workload if Perine were to miss the game, given that practice squad call-up Dare Ogunbowale is the only other healthy running back on the roster. Whoever ends up getting the start will be running behind an injury-marred offensive line against a Denver defense that allows only 3.3 yards per carry.
