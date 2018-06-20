Bibbs (undisclosed) may need to beat out Rob Kelley (ankle) for a roster spot, Rich Tandler of the NBC Sports Washington reports.

Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson (leg) are roster locks and 2017 fourth-round pick Samaje Perine also figures to stick around. Kelley may be the early favorite for the fourth spot, but his power-based skill set feels redundant behind Guice and Perine. The 25-year-old Bibbs offers more as a pass catcher, which could help him make a push if the team is worried about Thompson's rehab process or even just his ability to stay healthy moving forward. Byron Marshall (hamstring), Keith Marshall (knee) and undrafted rookie Martez Carter will also be clawing for the final running back spot.