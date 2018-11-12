Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Gains 41 yards on five touches
Bibbs played 24 of 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-3 win at Tampa Bay, taking three carries for 28 yards and catching two of four targets for 13 yards.
Bibbs continued in his role on passing downs with Chris Thompson (ribs) out for another week, while Adrian Peterson piled up 21 touches on 34 snaps. Bibbs has been a competent replacement, but the passing-down role doesn't demand touches unless Thompson is in the lineup. It's unclear if Thompson will make it back for Week 11 against the Texans.
More News
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Scores third TD of season•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Carries questionable tag into weekend•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Manages limited practice•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Separates shoulder Sunday•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Records receiving TD versus Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...