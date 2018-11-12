Bibbs played 24 of 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-3 win at Tampa Bay, taking three carries for 28 yards and catching two of four targets for 13 yards.

Bibbs continued in his role on passing downs with Chris Thompson (ribs) out for another week, while Adrian Peterson piled up 21 touches on 34 snaps. Bibbs has been a competent replacement, but the passing-down role doesn't demand touches unless Thompson is in the lineup. It's unclear if Thompson will make it back for Week 11 against the Texans.