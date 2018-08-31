Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Improves roster chances
Bibbs improved his case for a roster spot in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Bibbs only took two carries for 11 yards, but he did strong work as a pass blocker and picked up 41 yards on three receptions. With Chris Thompson bouncing back from a severe leg/ankle injury, Washington may value Bibbs' pass-catching ability over whatever Samaje Perine or Rob Kelley has to offer. One of the three likely will be released within the next few days.
