Bibbs will have to contend with an active Samaje Perine (groin) for touches Sunday against the Broncos, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Bibbs likely won't slot in as the clear No. 1 running back on the Redskins roster, but snaps should be readily available after Perine injured his groin in practice Thursday. What Bibbs is able to do with an increased workload remains to be seen. Having said that, in the nine games in which he's received a touch in his career, Bibbs has averaged 4.4 YPC and gathered in six of eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.