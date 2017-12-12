The Redskins promoted Bibbs from the practice squad Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.

The backfield is down yet another member with the placement of Byron Marshall on IR due to a hamstring injury. Due to his track record in Denver -- 29 carries for 129 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 79 yards and one touchdown last season -- Bibbs is likely the preferred option to back up No. 1 RB Samaje Perine (illness). However, Bibbs may have to compete with LeShun Daniels for those reps. At the very least, Bibbs will provide depth at kick returner.