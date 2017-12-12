Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Jumps to active roster
The Redskins promoted Bibbs from the practice squad Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
The backfield is down yet another member with the placement of Byron Marshall on IR due to a hamstring injury. Due to his track record in Denver -- 29 carries for 129 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 79 yards and one touchdown last season -- Bibbs is likely the preferred option to back up No. 1 RB Samaje Perine (illness). However, Bibbs may have to compete with LeShun Daniels for those reps. At the very least, Bibbs will provide depth at kick returner.
More News
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.