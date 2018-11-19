Bibbs took one carry for no gain and caught two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.

Filling on for Chris Thompson (ribs) on passing downs once again, Bibbs fell shy of 50 scrimmage yards for the fourth week in a row. The change from Alex Smith (leg) to Colt McCoy under center doesn't seem likely to spark Bibbs' production in a Thanksgiving day matchup with the Cowboys,