Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Manages limited practice
Bibbs (shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on the Wednesday injury report.
Bibbs separated his shoulder during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants, logging 10 snaps on special teams and just one on offense with Chris Thompson (ribs) back in the lineup. There may be opportunity for a significant role once again, as Thompson was held out of practice Wednesday after suffering another injury Sunday. The situation becomes more interesting once we account for the matchup with an Atlanta defense that's given up 8.9 receptions per game to running backs. Of course, the Falcons also have surrendered 4.8 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns, so we can expect a heavy dose of Adrian Peterson above all else.
