Bibbs sat out Wednesday's practice with a soft-tissue injury, Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reports.

The exact location of the injury is still unclear, but the expectation is it's minor and that Bibbs should be back to practice at some point next week. Bibbs filled in with significant carries over the last few games of the 2017 campaign, but is expected to be a bit buried on the depth chart heading into training camp with first-round selection Derrius Guice in the fold, as well as guys like Samaje Perin, Chris Thompson (leg) and Rob Kelley (ankle).

