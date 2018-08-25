Bibbs took two carries for 41 yards and caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos.

With Chris Thompson (leg) still being held out, Bibbs operated as the passing-down back for the starting offense. Thompson is expected to be ready for Week 1, but it won't come as any surprise if Bibbs sticks around on the 53-man roster as a form of insurance. The other Washington running backs -- Adrian Peterson, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine (ankle) -- don't offer much in the passing game. Bibbs has quietly piled up 173 scrimmage yards in three preseason games.