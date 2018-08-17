Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Moving up depth chart
Bibbs gained six yards on five carries and 47 yards on seven receptions (eight targets) in Thursday's 15-13 preseason win over the Jets.
Bibbs entered training camp fifth or sixth on the depth chart, but he'll probably move up to No. 2 or No. 3 for the third week of the preseason. After losing Derrius Guice to a torn ACL in the preseason opener, Washington saw Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall exit with ankle injuries Thursday. Bibbs isn't anything special as a runner, but his ability to catch passes and play special teams makes him a solid fit for the third or fourth spot on the Week 1 depth chart. It helps that he held his own in three appearances for Washington late last season, taking 21 carries for 79 yards and catching 14 of 17 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.
