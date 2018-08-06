Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Nursing knee bruise
Bibbs is listed as day-to-day with a knee contusion, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
The fact that Bibbs is considered day-to-day likely means that the injury isn't anything too serious, but the tailback will need to get back on the field sooner rather than later as he is fighting with three other running backs for what may be just one open spot on the Redskins' final roster.
