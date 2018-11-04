Bibbs (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins ruled out Chris Thompson (ribs) and entered the weekend with Bibbs listed as questionable. After opting not to activate fellow running back Byron Marshall (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Bibbs' odds to play just a week removed from suffering a separated shoulder improved. However, who will spell Adrian Peterson between Bibbs and Samaje Perine remains to be seen.

More News
Our Latest Stories