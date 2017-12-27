Bibbs ran the ball seven times for 26 yards and hauled in two of four targets for 28 yards on 33 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

In just his second game with the Redskins, Bibbs essentially split the starting running back load with Samaje Perine, who suffered a groin injury Thursday in practice. Bibbs could see even more reps in Sunday's season finale against the Giants, as the Redskins may be more inclined to give their young talent the spotlight with no postseason opportunity in the balance.