Bibbs carried two times for 13 yards while adding four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Cowboys.

Bibbs saw just two carries on a day while Adrian Peterson dominated the ground game, but he led the team in catches and receiving yards, scoring a 23-yard touchdown through the air in the first quarter. He had just one catch to his name through the first five games, but he took on an expanded role in that regard with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) inactive due to injury. It is unclear whether Thompson will be ready to play next Sunday against the Giants, but Bibbs would likely play a similar part if his teammate sits out once again.