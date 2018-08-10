Bibbs (knee) gained 48 yards on four carries and 11 yards on one reception in Thursday's 26-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.

After missing some practice time with a knee contusion earlier in the week, Bibbs proved his health with an impressive showing in the fourth quarter. He still seems to be a long shot for the 53-man roster, as he worked behind Rob Kelley, Derrius Guice (knee), Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall in Thursday's game. Bibbs and Marshall are hoping the Redskins prioritize pass-catching ability for one of the backup spots -- probably not a bad idea with Chris Thompson (leg) returning from a severe injury.