Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Returns from knee contusion
Bibbs (knee) gained 48 yards on four carries and 11 yards on one reception in Thursday's 26-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.
After missing some practice time with a knee contusion earlier in the week, Bibbs proved his health with an impressive showing in the fourth quarter. He still seems to be a long shot for the 53-man roster, as he worked behind Rob Kelley, Derrius Guice (knee), Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall in Thursday's game. Bibbs and Marshall are hoping the Redskins prioritize pass-catching ability for one of the backup spots -- probably not a bad idea with Chris Thompson (leg) returning from a severe injury.
More News
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Nursing knee bruise•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Taking part in camp•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Faces challenge to make team•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Totals 100 scrimmage yards in finale•
-
Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Posts 26 yards rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...