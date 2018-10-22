Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Scores receiving touchdown versus Cowboys
Bibbs carried two times for 13 yards while adding four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Cowboys.
Bibbs received just two carries on a day when Adrian Peterson dominated the ground game, but he led the team in catches and receiving yards, scoring a 23-yard touchdown through the air in the first quarter. He had just one catch to his name through the first five games, but he took on an expanded role in that regard with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) inactive due to injury. It is unclear whether Thompson will be ready to play next Sunday against the Giants, but Bibbs would likely play a similar part if his teammate sits out once again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7