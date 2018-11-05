Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Scores third TD of season
Bibbs took three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for a 15-yard gain in Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Bibbs filled in for Chris Thompson (ribs) on passing downs, playing 21 of 69 snaps (30 percent) on offense and hitting paydirt for the third time this season. He then missed out on an opportunity to pad his stat line in garbage time, as Washington turned to Samaje Perine for the meaningless final drive. Perine has some deep-league appeal for a Week 10 matchup at Tampa Bay, but only if Thompson is forced to miss another game.
