Bibbs suffered a separated left shoulder during Sunday's 20-13 win against the Giants, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Washington's backfield had the services of Chris Thompson on Sunday for the first time since Week 5, relegating Bibbs to one offensive snap and 10 on special teams. There's little doubt Bibbs will be listed on the injury report this week, but even if he continues to suit up on gamedays, there's not much room for him to receive touches behind Adrian Peterson and Thompson.

