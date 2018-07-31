Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Taking part in camp
Bibbs (undisclosed) has been practicing at training camp, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washingtton reports.
Bibbs missed part of the offseason program with a soft-tissue injury, but there was never any indication he'd be in danger of sitting out training camp. He's competing with Rob Kelley, Byron Marshall and Martez Carter for what may be only one roster spot.
