Bibbs carried 12 times for 47 yards and caught eight of nine targets for an additional 53 yards during Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Giants.

Semaje Perine (ankle) went down on the team's second offensive play, opening the door for Bibbs to see his largest workload of the season. He responded by leading the team in both rushing and receiving, while reaching 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in his young career. Bibbs saw action in just the final three games this season before he becomes a restricted free agent in the spring, but perhaps this showing will earn him some extra attention on the market from teams in need of backfield depth.