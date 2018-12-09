Redskins' Kapri Bibbs: Unavailable Sunday
Bibbs (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Bibbs is in street clothes for the first time since his promotion to the 53-man roster on Sept. 22, the best indication the Redskins are confident Chris Thompson is back to full health. As long as Thompson and Adrian Peterson are game-ready, Bibbs likely will be a healthy scratch on gameday.
