Redskins' Keith Ismael: Heading to Washington

The Redskins selected Ismael in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

As a three-year starter at San Diego State, Ismael showcased impressive technique and quickness off the line while suiting up at both center and right guard. However, it's worth noting that his frame (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) may lend him better to pass blocking than run blocking.

