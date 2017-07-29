Redskins' Keith Marshall: Carted off with apparent knee injury Saturday
Marshall was carted off the field with an apparent right knee injury during Saturday's practice, ESPN's John Keim reports.
This is another incident in a string of bad injury luck for Marshall, who missed his rookie season with an elbow injury and also suffered a torn ACL during his college career. More updates on Marshall will be available once he's examined by the team's medical staff, but the fact that he was carted off Saturday is certainly concerning. He was considered on the bubble in terms of a roster spot entering camp, so additional missed time does not bode well for Marshall.
More News
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be headed for practice squad•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Says he's healthy and ready to compete•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: May have to fight for roster spot•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Expected to miss three weeks•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...