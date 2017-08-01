Marshall (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

This marks the second time in as many years that Marshall has landed on IR before the regular season began. He tore his patella tendon and was waived on Monday. Now that he's cleared waivers he'll be able to remain with the Redskins as he recovers and looks towards next year.

