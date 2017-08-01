Redskins' Keith Marshall: Lands on injured reserve
Marshall (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
This marks the second time in as many years that Marshall has landed on IR before the regular season began. He tore his patella tendon and was waived on Monday. Now that he's cleared waivers he'll be able to remain with the Redskins as he recovers and looks towards next year.
More News
-
Keith Marshall: Waived by Redskins•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Out for season with torn patella tendon•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Carted off with apparent knee injury•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be headed for practice squad•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Says he's healthy and ready to compete•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: May have to fight for roster spot•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...