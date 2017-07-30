Marshall has been diagnosed with a torn right patella tendon and will miss the rest of the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's another tough blow for Marshall, who also missed his rookie season with an elbow injury. He'll start the long road to recovery and should be placed on injured reserve shortly if the Redskins don't end up waiving him with an injury settlement.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories