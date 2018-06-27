Marshall (knee) didn't participate in mandatory minicamp, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Marshall went down early in training camp last year with a torn patella tendon, one of the worst possible injuries for a football player. He lit up the 2016 combine with a 4.31 40-yard dash at 219 pounds, but the sixth-round pick struggled to stay healthy in college and hasn't fared any better in the NFL. His last productive season was his freshman campaign at Georgia in 2012. Even if he eventually gets healthy, Marshall will be an extreme long shot to make the 53-man roster among a deep group of running backs in Washington.

