Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Catches long pass
Harmon caught one for four targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Packers.
The 21-year-old got down to the two-yard line with his 30-yard reception in the second quarter, setting up a Washington touchdown. Harmon actually ranked second among Redskins wideouts with 55 offensive snaps (behind Terry McLaurin), though Steven Sims was still more involved with four catches on seven targets. The rookie sixth-round pick could continue seeing a higher snap share if Paul Richardson (hamstring) and Trey Quinn (concussion) remain sidelined, but the inconsistency of Washington's passing game makes him an unreliable option.
