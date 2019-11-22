Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Could see fewer snaps
Coach Bill Callahan said he isn't sure how Harmon's role will change with Paul Richardson returning from a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Lions, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
The rookie had already been eating into the veteran's playing time before Richardson sat out last week's 34-17 loss to the Jets. Harmon finished the afternoon with season highs across the board, catching five of six targets for 53 yards on 92 percent snap share. It's a safe bet the 22-year-old stays involved in some capacity, but he may drop back to a lesser role now that Richardson is healthy again.
