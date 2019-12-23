Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Delivers season-best yardage
Harmon caught five of six passes for 58 yards and completed his lone pass attempt for 11 yards during Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants.
Harmon provided his most productive outing of the season as he finished second among Washington's wide receivers in offensive snaps, only one snap behind Terry McLaurin. The rookie sixth-round pick has enjoyed a strong second half of the season working as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, catching 19 passes for 257 yards in the last six games.
More News
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Two receptions in start•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Filling in for Richardson•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Catches long pass•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Ready for another start•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Leads team in receiving•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Filling in for Paul Richardson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...