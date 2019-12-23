Harmon caught five of six passes for 58 yards and completed his lone pass attempt for 11 yards during Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants.

Harmon provided his most productive outing of the season as he finished second among Washington's wide receivers in offensive snaps, only one snap behind Terry McLaurin. The rookie sixth-round pick has enjoyed a strong second half of the season working as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, catching 19 passes for 257 yards in the last six games.