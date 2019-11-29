With Paul Richardson (hamstring) ruled out, Harmon likely will get the start Sunday at Carolina, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

The rookie technically has started five of 11 games, but he's only gone above 60 percent snap share the past two weeks, catching eight of 12 targets for 96 yards in that span. Harmon played 92 percent of snaps two weeks ago when Richardson was inactive, so we could see a similar workload against the Panthers.