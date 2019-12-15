Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Filling in for Richardson
Harmon is expected to start in Washington's final three games of the season after Paul Richardson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site
Harmon had already been seeing starter-level snaps while Richardson missed three of the Redskins' previous four games and was pulled early in the other due to injury. Between those four contests, Harmon combined to produce 12 receptions for 177 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets. Though Harmon should draw a decent amount of targets the rest of the way, he'll likely struggle to translate those looks into useful fantasy production while rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins directs one of the NFL's least proficient passing attacks.
