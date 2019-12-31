Harmon caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 47-16 loss to Dallas, finishing his rookie season with 30 receptions for 365 yards on 44 targets.

The sixth-round pick had no more than 58 yards in any game and never scored a touchdown, but he did play at least 66 percent of offensive snaps in seven consecutive games to close out the season, averaging 3.1 catches for 41.4 yards on 5.0 targets over that stretch. While fellow rookies Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims were far more interesting for fantasy managers, Harmon did well to catch 68.2 percent of his chances for 8.3 yards per target in an offense that finished the season with a 62.2 completion percentage and 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Harmon should have a chance at a starting job in 2020, presumably competing for the outside spot across from McLaurin while Sims continues to man the slot.